Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

