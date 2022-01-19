Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

