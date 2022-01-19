FUNToken Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $124.81 million and $5.12 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.