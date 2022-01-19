Furucombo Price Reaches $0.27 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $471,952.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

