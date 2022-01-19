Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Achieves $107.29 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $107.29 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00004637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.70 or 0.07412526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00062790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.48 or 0.99758609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

