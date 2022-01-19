Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 92,662 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

