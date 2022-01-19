FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.37.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $4,846,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
