FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.37.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $4,846,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

