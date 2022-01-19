FY2023 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.82.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.