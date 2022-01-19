G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Trading Down 0.3%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.80. 3,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 87,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Squared Ascend II stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.46% of G Squared Ascend II worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

