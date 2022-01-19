GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $22.58. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 101 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $613.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

