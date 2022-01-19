GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.16

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $28.71 million and $678,623.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00327493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003508 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,209,562 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.