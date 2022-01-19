GAMEE (GMEE) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. GAMEE has a market cap of $17.63 million and $855,604.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

