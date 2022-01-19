GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.82) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.69 ($47.37).

G1A stock traded down €0.52 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.18 ($49.07). The stock had a trading volume of 324,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($55.17).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

