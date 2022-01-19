GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
JOB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 11,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,086. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.09.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.
