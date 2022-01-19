GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JOB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 11,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,086. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.09.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 1,550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183,250 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

