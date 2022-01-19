Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.74.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.