General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

