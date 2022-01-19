Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.0951 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $32,949.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

