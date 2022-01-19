Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE GENI opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,833,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

