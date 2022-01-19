Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 141.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Genius Sports stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394,645 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

