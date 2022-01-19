Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,006.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,006 ($54.66) and last traded at GBX 4,112 ($56.11), with a volume of 90839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,174 ($56.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($78.32) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($75.51).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,921.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,321.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($61.35) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($61,345.34).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

