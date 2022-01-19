Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 118,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,315,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $83,481,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.