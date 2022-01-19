Gitcoin (GTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.58 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $10.32 or 0.00024631 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $146.58 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

