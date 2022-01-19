Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.94

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 1265970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last quarter.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

