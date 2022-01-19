Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.51 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.12 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.17), with a volume of 48,331 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £36.04 million and a PE ratio of 21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.67.

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

