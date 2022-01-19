GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 466,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,840,076 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $46.82.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 26,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

