Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,873 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average of $393.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

