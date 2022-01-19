Glenview Trust Co Acquires 4,505 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

