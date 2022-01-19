Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,714 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,382,000 after buying an additional 549,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 30.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 874,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,861,000 after buying an additional 201,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

NYSE:C traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. 165,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,867,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

