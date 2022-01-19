Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 72.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.00. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.92. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

