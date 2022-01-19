Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 79,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

