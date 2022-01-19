Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.79. 3,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day moving average is $430.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.