Glenview Trust Co Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, reaching $378.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

