Glenview Trust Co Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244,107. The firm has a market cap of $249.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

