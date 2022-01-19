Glenview Trust Co Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 5,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

