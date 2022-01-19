Glenview Trust Co Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 45,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 66,257 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. 97,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

