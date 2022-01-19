Glenview Trust Co Has $8.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 707,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,161,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

