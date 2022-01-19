Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

