Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

