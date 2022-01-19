Glenview Trust Co Sells 664 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,916,797. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

