Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

