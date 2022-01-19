Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.28. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
