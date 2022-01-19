Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.28. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $392,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

