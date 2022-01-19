Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.05 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

