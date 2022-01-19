Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.62

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 281768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

