Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Full18 Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

