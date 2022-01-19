Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter.

ALTY stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

