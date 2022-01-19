Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 7,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,453,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
