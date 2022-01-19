Globe Life (GL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/7/2022 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

1/5/2022 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

12/13/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

NYSE GL traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 393,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,895. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67.

Get Globe Life Inc alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $11,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.