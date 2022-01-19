GMB (GMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. GMB has a market cap of $107,634.15 and approximately $87.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Coin Trading



