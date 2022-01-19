GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $228,744.81 and $5.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

