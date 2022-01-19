Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 7.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 219,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,616,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Read More: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.