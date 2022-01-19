Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 7.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 219,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,616,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 644.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,742 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

